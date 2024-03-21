Rubiales tells Spanish court he will return from Caribbean, cooperate with corruption probe

By JOSEPH WILSON The Associated Press
FILE - President of the Spanish Federation, Luis Rubiales, left, and Saudi General Sport Authority GSA chairman Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal carry the Spanish super cup during a press conference in Jiddah Saudi Arabia, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. Spanish police have arrested at least six people and raided the offices of the Spanish soccer federation as part of a corruption and money laundering investigation that includes suspicions regarding the federation’s deal with Saudi Arabia to take the Spanish Super Cup to the Middle Eastern country. Spain’s Guardia Civil said that they raided the federation’s offices near Madrid and a residence belonging to former federation president Luis Rubiales in the southern city of Granada. Police said that Rubiales was not among the six arrested. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Amr Nabil]

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Former Spanish soccer boss Luis Rubiales has told an investigating judge he will return to Spain to face a judicial probe into the business deal to hold the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia. Rubiales was in the Dominican Republic when police raided a property belonging to him as well as the federation offices on Wednesday in a corruption and money laundering investigation. Officers made seven arrests. Rubiales is under investigation. A court official tells The Associated Press that Rubiales’ lawyer says he is willing to cooperate with authorities and has plans to fly home next month.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.