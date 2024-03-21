Rubiales tells Spanish court he will return from Caribbean, cooperate with corruption probe

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Former Spanish soccer boss Luis Rubiales has told an investigating judge he will return to Spain to face a judicial probe into the business deal to hold the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia. Rubiales was in the Dominican Republic when police raided a property belonging to him as well as the federation offices on Wednesday in a corruption and money laundering investigation. Officers made seven arrests. Rubiales is under investigation. A court official tells The Associated Press that Rubiales’ lawyer says he is willing to cooperate with authorities and has plans to fly home next month.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.