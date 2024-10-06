Ruben Lopez returns a fumble for overtime score and San Diego rallies to beat Presbyterian 27-21

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Ruben Lopez returned a fumble 87 yards for a touchdown in overtime and San Diego defeated Presbyterian 27-21. San Diego’s Grant Sergent threw three touchdown passes, the last one forcing overtime when he connected with Josh Heverly for 26 yards with 8 seconds remaining in regulation. On the first possession of overtime, Presbyterian was inside the 5-yard line before quarterback Ty Englehart fumbled when he was hit by Trey Ortega. Lopez picked it up near the 13-yard line and raced 87 yards for the win. Sergent completed 21 of 42 passes for 214 yards. The Toreros won despite gaining just 246 yards on offense. Presbyterian quarterbacks Collin Hurst and Englehart combined on 14-of-24 passing for 147 yards.

