Ruben Amorim’s Manchester United serenaded by fans after 4-0 win against Everton

Ruben Amorim has got Manchester United fans smiling again after a 4-0 win against Everton on Sunday.

The Old Trafford crowd serenaded United’s players with “ole” late in Amorim’s first Premier League game at Old Trafford.

It marks a big change from the boos that rang around the stadium toward the end of former manager Erik ten Hag’s reign.

In Amorim’s third game in charge, United produced its best performance under him, with Marcus Rashford and Joshua Zirkzee scoring two goals each.

Amorim is undefeated since taking over last month and United is ninth – four points off the top four.

Third-place Chelsea beat Aston Villa 3-0 and Tottenham drew 1-1 with Fulham a week after thrashing Manchester City 4-0.

