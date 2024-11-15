Ruben Amorim has declared his mission for Man United

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Ruben Amorim has told Manchester United fans he will do everything to bring the good times back to the 20-time English champion. United’s new coach has been charged with ending more than a decade of decline at Old Trafford since former manager Alex Ferguson retired in 2013 and its Premier League dominance fizzled out. Amorim was hired from Sporting Lisbon this month. He is embracing the challenge. On Friday he says “I will try to do everything to put this club in the place that it belongs. And I believe a lot that we are going to succeed.” The 39-year-old Portuguese is the sixth permanent manager/coach since Ferguson retired after winning his 13th league title.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.