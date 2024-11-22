Ruben Amorim declares himself ‘the right guy’ to turn Man United around

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — New Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has declared himself a “dreamer” and said he can succeed where so many have failed before him. “Call me naive but I truly believe I am the right guy in the right moment,” the Portuguese said when speaking to the media for the first time since taking over the storied English soccer team. Amorim, who has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract, is United’s sixth permanent managerial hire since club great Alex Ferguson retired in 2013. The 20-time league champion has not won the title since then and has faced more than a decade of onfield decline.

