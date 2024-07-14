Ruan scores lone goal to lead Montreal to 1-0 victory over Atlanta United

By The Associated Press
CF Montreal's Fernando Álvarez (4) challenges Atlanta United's Daniel Ríos (19) during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Montreal, Saturday, July 13, 2024. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Graham Hughes]

MONTREAL (AP) — Defender Ruan Gregorio Gregorio Teixeira scored a second-half goal and goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois did not have to make a save on the way to his fifth clean sheet of the season as CF Montreal defeated Atlanta United 1-0. Neither team scored until Ruan used assists from Raheem Edwards and Ariel Lassiter in the 51st minute to score his second goal of the season for Montreal (6-9-8) and the sixth of his six-year career. It was the fourth assist this season for Edwards and the sixth for Lassiter. Atlanta United (6-11-6) was forced to play a man down four minutes later after defender Stian Gregersen was given a second yellow card, leading to a red card and a one-match suspension.

