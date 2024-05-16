RSL’s unbeaten streak stretches to 9 with 2-0 win over the Sounders

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Andres Gomez and Diego Luna both scored to give Real Salt Lake a 2-0 victory over the Seattle Sounders and extend their undefeated streak to nine straight league matches. Real Salt Lake has five shutouts during their undefeated run, which has put them atop the Western Conference standings. Salt Lake’s last loss came at home against the Colorado Rapids on March 9.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.