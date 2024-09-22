RS frosh Vorhees runs through SE Louisiana leading No. 1 FCS S.D. State to 41-point win

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Kirby Vorhees ran for 179 yards and scored three touchdowns and No. 1-ranked FCS-affiliate South Dakota State destroyed Southeast Louisiana 41-0. The Coyotes outgained Southeast Louisiana 417-186. SDSU is the first No. 1 team to visit Strawberry Stadium since top-ranked McNeese came to Hammond in 2003.

