Rozner shoots 63, early leader at Korea Championship

INCHEON, South Korea (AP) — Antoine Rozner shot 9-under 63 and led the Korea Championship by four strokes after the first round of the European tour event. The bogey-free round tied the lowest in the Frenchman’s professional career and contained nine birdies at Jack Nicklaus Golf Club. Six of the birdies came in his first nine holes. Rozner’s three European tour wins have come since 2020. Park Sang-hyun of South Korea and Andy Sullivan of England were tied for second place after rounds of 67.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.