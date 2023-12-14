Rozner hits 10 birdies and an eagle in 10-under 62 to open title defense at Mauritius Open

BEL-OMBRE, Mauritius (AP) — French golfer Antoine Rozner has made a hot start to his title defense at the Mauritius Open by shooting 10-under 62 to take the first-round lead at the European tour event. The 128th-ranked Rozner had five birdies and an eagle in shooting 29 in his first nine holes before making four birdies in his next five holes to be in contention for a rare 59. However he bogeyed two of his last four holes in a closing stretch that still included a 10th birdie of his round. It was the lowest of his career on the European tour. Rozner leads by one shot from Paul Waring of England.

