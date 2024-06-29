Rozner cards a course-record 62 to share the lead at the Italian Open

CERVIA, Italy (AP) — Antoine Rozner has produced a course-record 62 to share a four-way lead entering the final round of the Italian Open. Rozner only just made the cut with a birdie on his final hole on Friday. He sank seven more birdies in the third round plus eagled the par-5 15th to join Marcel Siem, Shubhankar Sharma and Sebastian Friedrichsen at 10 under on Saturday. Sixteen players from 12 countries are within three shots of the lead at Adriatic Golf Club Cervia.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.