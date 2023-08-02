Royals win 4th straight, rally past retooling Mets 7-6 on 10th-inning balk
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Josh Walker balked home the winning run in the 10th inning and the Kansas City Royals rallied past the New York Mets 7-6 on Tuesday night for their season-best fourth straight victory.
Hours after the retooling Mets traded star pitcher Justin Verlander and two other players to cap a stunning deadline selloff, they blew a 6-4 lead provided by rookie Francisco Álvarez’s two-run homer in the top of the 10th.
Bobby Witt Jr. hit an RBI double in the bottom half and MJ Melendez tied it with a run-scoring single off Brooks Raley (0-2).
Following a two-out throwing error by rookie third baseman Brett Baty, Melendez scored when Walker balked with the bases loaded to give last-place Kansas City (33-75) its sixth walk-off victory.
Walker was recalled from the minors earlier in the day.
Carlos Hernández (1-6) worked one inning for the win.
Pete Alonso hit his 31st homer for the Mets and added an RBI single in a three-run eighth that gave them a 4-3 lead.
Freddy Fermin’s sacrifice fly off Adam Ottavino in the bottom half tied it.
Kansas City stole three bases in the seventh and scored twice to grab a 3-1 lead. Pinch-runner Dairon Blanco stole third and scored on Álvarez’s throwing error before Maikel Garcia added an RBI single off Trevor Gott.
TRANSACTIONS
After making a flurry of trades over the past few days, the Mets called up Walker, RHP John Curtiss, OF Rafael Ortega and C Michael Pérez from Triple-A Syracuse.
Kansas City activated 1B Matt Beaty from the seven-day injured list and recalled LHP Angel Zerpa and RHPs Jackson Kowar and James McArthur from Triple-A Omaha.
UP NEXT
Mets rookie RHP Kodai Senga (7-5, 3.17 ERA) faces Royals RHP Alec Marsh (0-5, 7.04) on Wednesday night.
___
AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.