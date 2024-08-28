Royals starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen heads to 15-day injured list with strained left hamstring

CLEVELAND (AP) — Royals starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen was placed on the 15-day injured list, one day after straining his left hamstring while covering first base against the Cleveland Guardians. Lorenzen, who was acquired in a July 29 trade with Texas, returned to Kansas City following the 6-1 victory at Progressive Field. The right-hander was scheduled to undergo an MRI, but the team has not disclosed the results. The 32-year-old Lorenzen exited the game after throwing 1 2/3 scoreless innings. Steven Cruz, a 6-foot-7 reliever, was recalled from Triple-A Omaha in a corresponding move.

