Royals star trio of Witt, Pasquantino and Perez fail to deliver as Yankees end their playoff run

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Bobby Witt Jr., Vinnie Pasquantino and Salvador Perez carried the Royals back to the postseason for the first time in a decade, a whirlwind turnaround from 106-loss loser to a club playing for a spot in the American League Championship Series. But the trio of stars were a big reason why the Royals fell short in their AL Division Series against New York. They were a combined 6 for 49 in the series, which New York ended in Game 4 with a 3-1 win on Thursday night. Perez popped out to end the Royals’ only rally in the sixth inning, and when Pasquantino and Perez struck out in the ninth, the Yankees were headed to the ALCS and Kansas City was headed into the offseason.

