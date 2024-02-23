Royals sign veteran catcher Austin Nola to provide depth behind Salvador Perez

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals have signed Austin Nola to a contract for the 2024 season, adding a veteran catcher to provide some insurance behind Salvador Perez alongside young backup Freddie Fermin. The 34-year-old Nola was released by the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday to make room for Gary Sanchez. Nola hit .146 in 52 games for the Padres last season. In a corresponding move, the Royals put Kris Bubic on the 60-day injured list. The left-hander underwent Tommy John surgery last April and threw his first bullpen session of spring training earlier this week.

