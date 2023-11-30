Royals sign utilityman Garrett Hampson to $2 million, 1-year contract

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Speedy utilityman Garrett Hampson and the Kansas City Royals have agreed to a $2 million, one-year contract. Hampson started at six positions last season for Miami and batted a career-best .276 with three homers, 23 RBIs and a .729 OPS in 98 games. He was eligible for arbitration this winter but the Marlins chose not to tender him a contract, making him a free agent. The 29-year-old Hampson started 26 games at shortstop last season, 13 in center field, eight in right field, six at second base, four at third base and two in left field, helping Miami reach the playoffs. Before signing with the Marlins, Hampson spent his first five seasons with the Colorado Rockies.

