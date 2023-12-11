Royals sign reliever Will Smith to $5 million deal to close out games in 2024

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals signed Will Smith to a $5 million contract for the upcoming season Monday. They are hoping that the left-hander will be able to close down games in the late innings in a way their bullpen struggled to last season. The 34-year-old Smith could earn bonuses of $125,000 each for 25, 30, 35, 40, 45, 50, 55 and 60 games pitched this season. He broke into the majors with Kansas City and has won World Series rings each of the past three season with different organizations.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.