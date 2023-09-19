Royals shut down right-hander Brady Singer because of lingering back pain

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals are shutting down Brady Singer for the remainder of the season after the young right-hander complained of back pain following his shaky outing against the Cleveland Guardians. Singer was expected to be one of the Royals’ front-line starters, but he went 8-11 with a career-worst 5.52 ERA. The Royals also placed right-hander Brad Keller back on the injured list after symptoms of thoracic outlet syndrome returned, and relievers Jonathan Bowlan and Anthony Veneziano arrived from Triple-A Omaha. Infielder Matt Beaty was designated for assignment.

