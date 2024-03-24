Royals righty Michael Wacha will get X-rays after taking liner off pitching hand during scrimmage

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — Royals right-hander Michael Wacha was hit on his pitching hand during his final inning of spring training and will have X-rays on his middle finger to determine the extent of the injury. Wacha was pitching in the fifth inning of Sunday’s intrasquad game when Salvador Perez lined his pitch up the middle. The Royals are counting on Wacha to fill out an almost entirely revamped rotation after signing the 32-year-old veteran to a $32 million, two-year contract during free agency. The Royals are playing their Double-A affiliate Northwest Arkansas in Springdale, Arkansas, on Monday before heading to Kansas City. They begin the regular season Thursday with the first of a three-game set against AL Central-rival Minnesota.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.