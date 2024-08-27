Royals RHP Michael Lorenzen to undergo MRI after injuring his left hamstring in start against Guards

CLEVELAND (AP) — Kansas City Royals starter Michael Lorenzen will undergo an MRI on Wednesday after injuring his left hamstring in the second inning of Tuesday night’s 6-1 win over the Cleveland Guardians. Lorenzen got hurt while stretching as he covered first base. He tried to stay in the game, but exited after facing one batter. Manager Matt Quatraro said Lorenzen will fly back to Kansas City for imaging tests while the Royals finish their four-game series in Cleveland. Lorenzen was acquired in a July trade from Texas. He was coming off his best performance with the Royals, pitching seven scoreless innings last week against the Angels.

