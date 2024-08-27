Royals RHP Michael Lorenzen exits in second inning against Guardians with strained left hamstring

By TOM WITHERS The Associated Press
Kansas City Royals' Michael Lorenzen pitches in the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Sue Ogrocki]

CLEVELAND (AP) — Kansas City Royals starter Mchael Lorenzen had to leave Tuesday night’s game against AL Central-leading Cleveland in the second inning after straining his left hamstring while covering first base. With two runners on, Lorenzen got Guardians rookie Daniel Schneemann to hit a grounder to first. The right-hander broke for the bag and took the relay throw from second before sitting down in the dirt. Lorenzen stayed in for one more batter before being replaced by right-hander Carlos Hernández. Lorenzen was acquired in a July 29 trade from Texas. He was coming off his best start of the season last week, pitching seven scoreless innings in a win over the Los Angeles Angels.

