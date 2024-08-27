Royals RHP Michael Lorenzen exits in second inning against Guardians with strained left hamstring

CLEVELAND (AP) — Kansas City Royals starter Mchael Lorenzen had to leave Tuesday night’s game against AL Central-leading Cleveland in the second inning after straining his left hamstring while covering first base. With two runners on, Lorenzen got Guardians rookie Daniel Schneemann to hit a grounder to first. The right-hander broke for the bag and took the relay throw from second before sitting down in the dirt. Lorenzen stayed in for one more batter before being replaced by right-hander Carlos Hernández. Lorenzen was acquired in a July 29 trade from Texas. He was coming off his best start of the season last week, pitching seven scoreless innings in a win over the Los Angeles Angels.

