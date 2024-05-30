Royals RHP Brady Singer a late scratch at Minnesota because of illness

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Kansas City Royals scratched starting right-handed pitcher Brady Singer from the lineup because of illness less than three hours before their afternoon game at Minnesota on Thursday.

“He just didn’t have a good night’s sleep (Tuesday night), just didn’t feel well, was up during the night — it’s the typical illness that everybody deals with,” Royals manager Matt Quatraro said. “But when you have to come out here and pitch and it’s a 12 o’clock game, it’s a little different than just dealing with it like you and I can deal with it.”

Singer came to Target Field on Wednesday and didn’t even have enough energy to play catch, Quatraro said.

The Royals recalled left-hander Daniel Lynch IV from Triple-A Omaha to start in place of Singer, who entered Thursday ranked 16th in the majors with a 2.63 ERA. In 11 starts, Singer is 4-2 with 64 strikeouts.

Lynch’s last Major League appearance came July 18, 2023. In 52 starts from 2021-24, he’s 11-23 with a 5.04 ERA.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.