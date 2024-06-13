Royals reverse initial announcement and say Hunter Renfroe’s left big toe not broken

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Hunter Renfroe’s left big toe is not fractured, the Kansas City Royals said two days after the team initially announced it was broken by a foul ball. Kansas City said Renfroe is expected to miss two-to-three weeks, down from six-to-eight weeks. Renfroe was hurt Monday when he fouled off a pair of pitches off left-hander Carlos Rodón in the third inning. The outfielder got off to a slow start this season but had raised his batting average to .200 with six homers and 26 RBIs.

