Royals’ Renfroe, Stratton pick up player options; Wright reinstated from 60-day injured list

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Royals outfielder Hunter Renfroe and reliever Chris Stratton have picked up their player options. The club also reinstated right-hander Kyle Wright from the 60-day injured list, where he spent the entire season rehabbing from shoulder surgery. Renfroe made $5.5 million last season and will make $7.5 million next season, despite a subpar year that resulted in him coming off the bench down the stretch. Stratton, who made $3.5 million last season and will make $4.5 million next season, similarly struggled before ending the season on the IL.

