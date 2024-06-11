Royals put Renfroe on IL with fracture toe, Frazier on bereavement list before playing Yankees

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals have placed outfielder Hunter Renfroe on the injured list with a fractured toe and infielder Adam Frazier on the bereavement list ahead of the second game of their four-game set against the New York Yankees. The Royals recalled outfielder Drew Waters and infielder Nick Pratto from Triple-A Omaha to take their place. Renfroe was facing Yankees left-hander Carlos Rodón in the third inning Monday night when he fouled consecutive pitches off his left foot. He stayed in the game two more innings before departing in an eventual 4-2 loss to New York.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.