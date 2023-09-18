Royals put All-Star catcher Salvador Pérez on 7-day concussion list

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Royals placed All-Star catcher Salvador Pérez on the seven-day concussion list Monday. The move came two days after Pérez left a game against the Astros with what the club called a non-concussive head impact. The Royals made the move before opening a three-game series against the Guardians. They selected the contract of Tyler Cropley from Triple-A Omaha in a corresponding move and transferred fellow catcher Freddy Fermin to the 60-day injured list. Pérez is hitting .252 with 21 homers and 72 RBIs for the Royals this season.

