Royals plan to build new ballpark in downtown Kansas City near existing entertainment district

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals intend to build their new downtown ballpark blocks away from T-Mobile Center and the Power & Light District. They announced their plan on Tuesday, scrapping two concepts elsewhere in the city for a location that puts the stadium closer to existing entertainment areas. The project hinges in part on voters in Jackson County, Missouri, approving the extension of a sales tax measure on the April 2 ballot to help pay for it. Royals owner John Sherman said more than $1 billion of the roughly $2 billion project will come from private sources. The hope is to open the new ballpark for the 2028 season.

