Royals place left-hander Daniel Lynch on injured list with shoulder strain

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals put left-hander Daniel Lynch on the injured list with a strained shoulder before their game Wednesday night against the Detroit Tigers. Lynch missed the first two months of the season with a similar strain. He was on a hot streak before the All-Star break, allowing three runs or fewer in four straight starts, but Lynch experienced a dip in velocity while going six inning on July 7 in Cleveland and it continued during Tuesday night’s start against Detroit. The Royals expect Zack Greinke to return from the IL on Thursday and take his place in the rotation. Left-hander reliever Austin Cox also was recalled from Triple-A Omaha for Wednesday night’s game.

