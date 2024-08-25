Royals place Hunter Renfroe on the injured list and recall prospect Tyler Gentry

Kansas City, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City Royals outfielder Hunter Renfroe was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right hamstring strain. The injury was described as a minor tweak, leading the club to make a precautionary move. It is the second visit to the injured list for Renfroe this year. He missed nine games in June with a left foot bone bruise. Renfroe is hitting .237 with 12 homers in 104 games. Kansas City recalled outfielder Tyler Gentry from Triple-A Omaha where he hit .256 with 13 homers in 105 games. He would make his major league debut with his first Royals’ appearance.

