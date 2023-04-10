Royals manager Quatraro returns after 5-game COVID absence

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — First-year Kansas City manager Matt Quatraro is returning to the dugout for the Royal’s game against the Texas Rangers after missing the previous five games with COVID-19. The Royals went 2-3 under interim manager Paul Hoover, their bench coach. Kansas City lost four of its first five games under Quatraro, who left the team one game into a three-game home series against Toronto.

