Royals manager Quatraro return after 5-game COVID absence

By The Associated Press
Kansas City Royals manager Matt Quatraro (33) chats in the dugout during warmups before their baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Sunday, April 2, 2023 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Reed Hoffmann]

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — First-year Kansas City Royals manager Matt Quatraro will return to the dugout for Monday night’s road game against the Texas Rangers after missing the club’s previous five games with COVID-19. The Royals went 2-3 under interim manager Paul Hoover, the team’s bench coach. Kansas City lost four of its first five games under Quatraro, who left the team one game into a three-game home series against Toronto.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.