Royals manager Matt Quatraro misses series finale at Texas for personal matter

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Kansas City manager Matt Quatraro missed the finale of the Royals’ series at Texas. The Royals say only that Quatraro is out Sunday while tending to a personal matter, and that he wouldn’t be away from the team long. Bench coach Paul Hoover is managing the Royals in Quatraro’s absence. Hoover says the manager will be out maybe a day or two. Quatraro is in his second season with the Royals. Despite losing the first two games against Texas, and six of eight overall, they were 42-36. That’s 20 wins more than at the same point last year.

