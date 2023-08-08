Royals manager Matt Quatraro ejected, two pitches before walk-off grand slam

BOSTON (AP) — Kansas City Royals manager Matt Quatraro was ejected arguing a checked-swing call on a 3-2 pitch with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning against the Boston Red Sox. It was an important play, too: Instead of an inning-ending strikeout of Luis Urias, the bases were loaded for Pablo Reyes. He hit a walk-off grand slam to give Boston a 6-2 victory. Quatraro said he was frustrated because it cost his team a chance to go into extra innings. But he said that the umpire had a better angle. Two pitches later, Reyes ended it. Quatraro missed it because he was already in the clubhouse.

