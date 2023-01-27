Royals make official deal with veteran reliever Chapman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals have signed veteran reliever Aroldis Chapman to a $3.75 million, one-year contract a week after agreeing to terms with the seven-time All-Star, who is coming off a lackluster season with the New York Yankees. Chapman was once known for consistently throwing 100 mph fastballs past woebegone hitters. But the left-hander, who will be 35 on opening day, was 4-4 with a 4.46 ERA in his final season with the Yankees, who ultimately left him off their AL Division Series roster when his actions raised questions about his dedication to the team.

