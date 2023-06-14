Royals lose 1B Pasquantino to season-ending shoulder surgery

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Royals first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino has a torn labrum in his right shoulder and will undergo season-ending surgery. First-year manager Matt Quatraro delivers the news before Wednesday night’s series finale against Cincinnati. Pasquantino was hitting .247 with nine homers and 26 RBIs through his first 61 games. He began feeling discomfort during a game against Baltimore on June 9, and an MRI exam taken Monday revealed the damage. Pasquantino is considered one of the young cornerstones on which the Royals hope to turn around their fortunes. They were a majors-worst 18-49 heading into Wednesday.

