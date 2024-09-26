Royals’ Lorenzen departs after only 2 1/3 innings in first start since return from IL

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kansas City Royals right-hander Michael Lorenzen departed in the third inning of his start against the Washington Nationals on Wednesday night in his first action since a return from the injured list. Lorenzen (left hamstring) was activated pregame from the 15-day IL to make his first start since Aug. 27. Lorenzen, who is 7-6 with a 3.43 ERA, struck out two batters, retired seven and did not allow a hit over 28 pitches. He departed with a 1-0 lead midway through Nasim Nuñez’s at-bat after a visit from the training staff. Daniel Lynch IV entered and completed another scoreless frame.

