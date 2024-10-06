Royals let Yankees walk away with win in AL Division Series opener

By LARRY FLEISHER The Associated Press
Kansas City Royals pitcher Angel Zerpa walks off the field after walking home a run against the New York Yankees during the fifth inning of Game 1 of the American League baseball division series, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Frank Franklin II]

NEW YORK (AP) — Given a lead, the Kansas City Royals’ pitching staff let the New York Yankees walk away with a playoff win. The Royals held the lead three times, only to see it erased when their pitchers struggling to find the strike zone during a 6-5 loss to the Yankees in their AL Division Series opener. Kansas City tied a season high by issuing eight walks for the third time. It was the first time the Royals handed out that many free passes since July 4 against Tampa Bay, though they also walked seven batters in a 10-4 loss at Yankee Stadium on Sept. 9.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.