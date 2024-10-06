Royals let Yankees walk away with win in AL Division Series opener

NEW YORK (AP) — Given a lead, the Kansas City Royals’ pitching staff let the New York Yankees walk away with a playoff win. The Royals held the lead three times, only to see it erased when their pitchers struggling to find the strike zone during a 6-5 loss to the Yankees in their AL Division Series opener. Kansas City tied a season high by issuing eight walks for the third time. It was the first time the Royals handed out that many free passes since July 4 against Tampa Bay, though they also walked seven batters in a 10-4 loss at Yankee Stadium on Sept. 9.

