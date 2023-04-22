Royals lefty Kris Bubic to have Tommy John surgery

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Kansas City Royals left-hander Kris Bubic will have Tommy John surgery next week. Bubic experienced forearm tightness last weekend during his start against Atlanta, and further examination revealed he needed major surgery. Dr. Neal ElAttrache will perform the procedure in Los Angeles. Bubic went 0-2 with a 3.94 ERA in three starts for the Royals this season, his fourth in the major leagues. The Bay Area native and Stanford product went 3-13 last year in his first full season in Kansas City’s starting rotation, and he has one victory in his last 15 starts combined.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.