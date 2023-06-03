Royals left-hander Amir Garrett on injured list with elbow pain

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City Royals left-hander Amir Garrett was placed on the 15-day injured list because of pain in his pitching elbow. The Royals described the injury as a valgus extension overload. Right-hander Jackson Kowar was recalled from Triple-A Omaha. Garrett had an injection intended to reduce inflammation. He will not throw for up to a week.

