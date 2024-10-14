Royals keep playoff hopes alive with 3-0 home victory over the Reign

Cloe Lacasse scored three goals and the Utah Royals beat the Reign 3-0 on Sunday, eliminating Seattle from the National Women’s Soccer League Playoffs. Lacasse, who came to the Royals from Arsenal in August, scored all of her goals in the first half at home in Sandy, Utah. It was the first hat trick in the NWSL this season. Makenna Morris scored a pair of first-half goals and the Washington Spirit went on to a 4-1 victory over Racing Louisville Barbara Olivieri scored one goal and assisted on a second for the Houston Dash in a 2-0 victory over the San Diego Wave.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.