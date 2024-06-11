Royals’ Hunter Renfroe fractures left big toe after twice fouling off pitches from Carlos Rodón

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City Royals outfielder Hunter Renfroe fractured his left big toe when he twice fouled off pitches from New York Yankees left-hander Carlos Rodón in the third inning. Renfroe fouled off seven pitches before striking out in a 12-pitch at-bat, hitting the toe when he twice fouled off curveballs. After striking out, Renfroe went to right field in the fourth inning but was removed at the start of the fifth. The 32-year-old Renfroe is hitting .200 with six homers and 26 RBIs. A veteran of nine major league seasons, he agreed in December to a $13 million, two-year contract.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.