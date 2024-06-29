Royals homer 4 times in 10-3 win over the Guardians

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Salvador Perez, Hunter Renfroe, Kyle Isbel and Vinnie Pasquantino all homered and the Kansas City Royals beat the Cleveland Guardians 10-3 on Friday night.

Perez hit his home run 447 feet over the left field bullpen in the second inning to tie the game at 1-all before Renfroe homered in the next at-bat to put the Royals ahead for good.

Pasquantino hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning to extend the Royals lead to 10-3. The trio went for a combined 6 for 12 with six RBIs and five runs scored.

“We have a great offense and its always great to show it,” Renfroe said. “Our bullpen has been great for us as well.”

Guardians starter Triston McKenzie (3-5) lasted just 2 1/3 innings, allowing five runs on five hits, with three strikeouts and three walks.

Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. throws to first after forcing out Cleveland Guardians' Daniel Schneemann at second base on a double play hit into by José Ramírez during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, June 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Colin E. Braley

“I wasn’t commanding the zone early on, but I thought I did a good job working around that,” McKenzie said. “Some of those guys were able to put good swings on the pitches when they were ahead of the count. I thought my stuff looked good I just fell behind guys and never gave myself a chance to get ahead of guys.”

Isbel hit his sixth homer of the season in the fourth inning and Freddy Fermin added an RBI in the next inning.

“I thought there was good discipline and good patience when we needed to be,” Royals manager Matt Quatraro said. “And then to continue to expand later in the game was really good.”

José Ramírez hit his 22nd homer of the season 436 feet in the first inning to give Cleveland the early lead.

That homer was the only blemish against Alec Marsh (6-5), who went six innings giving up four hits. He struck out five and walked two. Over the last 10 games, Royals starting pitchers have a combined 1.98 ERA and have thrown six quality starts.

Kansas City has won four of its last five games while Cleveland has now lost three straight games.

“Every series is important for us no matter where we are playing,” Guardians manager Stephen Vogt said. “This is a very important series for us and we lost the first two but we’ve got two more to turn this around.”

UP NEXT

Cleveland sends RHP Tanner Bibee (6-2, 3.50 ERA) to the mound to face LHP Cole Ragans (5-5, 3.03) for Kansas City on Saturday.

