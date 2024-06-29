Royals hit 4 home runs and send AL-leading Guardians to their 3rd straight loss, 10-3

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Salvador Perez, Hunter Renfroe, Kyle Isbel and Vinnie Pasquantino homered to lead the Kansas City Royals to a 10-3 win over the AL-leading Cleveland Guardians on Friday night.

Perez hit his 13th homer of the season in the second inning, a 447-foot shot over the bullpen in left to tie the game at 1-all. Renfroe followed with his eighth homer of the season that put the Royals ahead to stay. Pasquantino added a two-run shot in the eighth inning, his ninth of the season that extended the Kansas City lead to 10-3. The KC trio went a combined 6 for 12 with six RBIs and five runs scored.

“We have a great offense and its always great to show it,” Renfroe said. “Our bullpen has been great for us as well.”

Guardians starter Triston McKenzie (3-5) lasted just 2 1/3 innings, allowing five runs on five hits, with three strikeouts and three walks.

“I wasn’t commanding the zone early on, but I thought I did a good job working around that,” McKenzie said. “Some of those guys were able to put good swings on the pitches when they were ahead of the count. I thought my stuff looked good I just fell behind guys and never gave myself a chance to get ahead of guys.”

Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. throws to first after forcing out Cleveland Guardians' Daniel Schneemann at second base on a double play hit into by José Ramírez during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, June 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Colin E. Braley

Isbel hit his sixth homer of the season in the fourth inning, and Freddy Fermin added an RBI in the fifth.

“I thought there was good discipline and good patience when we needed to be,” Royals manager Matt Quatraro said. “And then to continue to expand later in the game was really good.”

José Ramírez hit his 22nd homer of the season, a 436-foot blast in the first inning that gave Cleveland the early lead.

Alec Marsh (6-5) gave up the homer to Ramírez and worked six innings, giving up four hits. He struck out five and walked two.

Over the last 10 games, Royals starting pitchers have a combined 1.98 ERA and have thrown six quality starts.

Kansas City has won four of its last five games. Cleveland dropped its third straight.

“Every series is important for us no matter where we are playing,” Guardians manager Stephen Vogt said. “This is a very important series for us and we lost the first two but we’ve got two more to turn this around.”

UP NEXT

Cleveland sends RHP Tanner Bibee (6-2, 3.50 ERA) to the mound to face LHP Cole Ragans (5-5, 3.03) for Kansas City on Saturday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.