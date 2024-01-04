Royals hire longtime Nationals executive DiPuglia in shakeup to international scouting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals have hired longtime Washington Nationals executive Johnny DiPuglia as their special assistant of international scouting and Fred Guerrero as their coordinator of player evaluation in two important additions to their front office. DiPuglia spent 11 seasons with the Boston Red Sox before his run with the Nationals, and is expected to give Kansas City a fresh approach to its international scouting plan. Guerrera is joining the Royals from AL Central-rival Minnesota, where he had been director of Latin American scouting for nearly a decade.

