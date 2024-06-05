Royals-Guardians game ppd. due to thunderstorms in forecast, will be made up as part of August DH

CLEVELAND (AP) — The game between the Kansas City Royals and AL Central-leading Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday night was postponed due to thunderstorms in the forecast.

No rain had fallen at Progressive Field when the game was called off roughly two hours before its 6:40 p.m. start time. The Royals and Guardians had worked out before the tarp was placed on the infield.

The game will be made up as part of a split doubleheader on Aug. 26, starting at 1:10 p.m. The second game will begin at 6:40 p.m.

Cleveland is 40-20 — matching the third-best start in franchise history — and owns the best home record in the majors at 21-7 under first-year manager Stephen Vogt.

Kansas City is five games back in the division at 36-26. The Royals allowed eight unanswered runs and squandered a five-run lead Tuesday, dropping the series opener 8-5.

Royals right-hander Brady Singer (4-2, 2.63 ERA), who was scheduled to start Wednesday, will work the series finale Thursday at 1:10 p.m. It will be his first appearance since May 25 at Tampa Bay, when he allowed one earned run in five innings.

“When you chase Singer out of the zone is when he’s really at his best,” Vogt said. “He lures you into it. And I’ve seen him be really, really good in the past, so we’ve got our work cut out for us.”

Cleveland will go with right-hander Tanner Bibee (4-1, 3.74 ERA), keeping him in his regular spot in the rotation. Reliever Nick Sandlin was slated to start the postponed game, with left-hander Logan Allen following as the bulk pitcher.

Allen has been shifted to start Friday, when the Guardians begin a series in Miami.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Royals: OF Kyle Isbel (head) was in the lineup, batting ninth. Isbel collided with shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. in shallow center field Sunday against San Diego, prompting manager Matt Quatraro to give him Tuesday off for precautionary reasons.

Guardians: RHP Gavin Williams (right elbow soreness), who has been on the injured list since March 25, has a 10.80 ERA through two rehab starts with Triple-A Columbus. “His stuff looked good and he’s building up his pitch count,” Vogt said.

