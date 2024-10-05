Royals focus on becoming ‘Today’ show, wearing their mindset on their chests

By RONALD BLUM The Associated Press
Kansas City Royals shortstop Paul DeJong (15) fields balls during batting practice before Game 1 of the Major League Baseball division series against the New York Yankees, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Adam Hunger]

NEW YORK (AP) — The Kansas City Royals credit their transformation to becoming a “Today” show, wearing their mindset on their chests. Several Royals work through pregame practice in powder-blue T-shirts with the word “today” in white capital letters. Royals manager Matt Quatraro used the word during a team meeting during a series against Boston early last September, when Kansas City was en route to a 56-106 record, matching the worst in franchise history. Jeff Davenport, vice president of major league team operations, came up with the idea of a T-shirt based on player reaction.

