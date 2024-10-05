Royals focus on becoming ‘Today’ show, wearing their mindset on their chests

NEW YORK (AP) — The Kansas City Royals credit their transformation to becoming a “Today” show, wearing their mindset on their chests. Several Royals work through pregame practice in powder-blue T-shirts with the word “today” in white capital letters. Royals manager Matt Quatraro used the word during a team meeting during a series against Boston early last September, when Kansas City was en route to a 56-106 record, matching the worst in franchise history. Jeff Davenport, vice president of major league team operations, came up with the idea of a T-shirt based on player reaction.

