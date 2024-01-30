Royals finalize $4.5 million deal with utilityman Adam Frazier to add versatility to lineup

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals signed utility man Adam Frazier to a $4.5 million, one-year contract on Tuesday, rounding out a vastly overhauled club by adding a left-handed bat and some versatility to their lineup. Frazier will make $2 million this season as part of a deal that includes an $8.5 million mutual option for 2025 with a $2.5 million buyout. The 32-year-old spent last season with the AL East champion Orioles, where he hit .240 with career highs of 13 homers and 60 RBIs across 141 games. He primarily played second base in Baltimore, but the Royals plan to use him a variety of spots, including all three outfield positions.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.