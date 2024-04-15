Royals catcher Salvador Perez sidelined by mild groin strain

CHICAGO (AP) — Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez had an MRI that showed a mild groin strain. It was a promising development for Kansas City after Perez left Sunday’s 2-1 loss to the New York Mets following a fourth-inning collision at home plate with Starling Marte. Royals manager Matt Quatraro says it was the best result the team could have hoped for. The 33-year-old Perez is out of the starting lineup for the opener of a three-game series at the Chicago White Sox. Freddy Fermin started at catcher. Perez is batting .339 with four homers and 15 RBIs in 16 games this season.

