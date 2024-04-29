Royals C Salvador Perez scratched from game against Blue Jays because of tight back

TORONTO (AP) — Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez was scratched from Monday’s lineup against the Blue Jays because of a tight back. An eight-time All-Star and the MVP of Kansas City’s World Series triumph in 2015, Perez is batting .340 with seven home runs. He was tied for second in the AL with 26 RBIs heading into Monday’s games. Perez had been scheduled to bat fourth against Toronto. Instead, designated hitter Nelson Velázquez moved from sixth to fourth. Freddy Fermin took over behind the plate, batting sixth.

