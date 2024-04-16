Royals C Salvador Perez out of starting lineup again with groin injury

CHICAGO (AP) — Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez is out of the starting lineup for the second straight game because of a groin injury. Manager Matt Quatraro says Perez is available off the bench for the team’s game at the Chicago White Sox. Perez, who turns 34 next month, had an MRI on Monday that showed a mild groin strain. He got hurt during Kansas City’s series finale at the New York Mets on Sunday.

